How to make dog treats
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jamie Vella teaches us how to make dog treats and where you can buy hers.
Here is the recipe:
Apple Berry Muffin Dog Treat Recipe
1/3 c of flour
1/3 c unsweetened applesauce
1/3 c old fashioned oats
1/3 c of froze berries (blueberries, blackberries and raspberries)
2 Table spoons brown sugar
1 tsp vegetable oil
1/4 tsp baking soda
1 medium egg
Pinch of salt
Stir ingredients together, fill mini muffin pan
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.