How to make dog treats

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jamie Vella teaches us how to make dog treats and where you can buy hers.

Here is the recipe:

Apple Berry Muffin Dog Treat Recipe

1/3 c of flour

1/3 c unsweetened applesauce

1/3 c old fashioned oats

1/3 c of froze berries (blueberries, blackberries and raspberries)

2 Table spoons brown sugar

1 tsp vegetable oil

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 medium egg

Pinch of salt

Stir ingredients together, fill mini muffin pan

Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

