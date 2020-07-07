Advertisement

Keeping your masks clean

CDC Guidelines for cleaning face masks
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has mandated masks in public indoor places where social distancing can not be maintained.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has mandated masks in public indoor places where social distancing can not be maintained.(Office of the Gov. of West Virginia)
By WSAZ News
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia’s mandatory mask order goes into effect, the CDC has tips on keeping those masks clean.

Click Here for CDC guidelines on washing cloth face coverings

The CDC says cloth masks can be washed by hand or in a washing machine. If choosing a washing machine, masks can be cleaned with regular laundry, using regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth in the face covering.

To wash by hand, the CDC says to prepare a bleach solution by mixing five tablespoons (1/3 cup) of houshold bleach per gallon of room temperature water, or to use four teaspoons of household bleach per quart of room temperature water.

Check the label to see if household bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products are not suitable for disinfection. Make sure the bleach is not past its expiration date, and never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.

Soak the face covering in the bleach solution for at least 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature.

It’s also important to make sure the cloth face covering is completely dry after washing.

If using a dryer, set the dryer to the highest heat setting and leave the mask in the dryer until it is completely dry.

If air drying, try to place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight. Lay the face covering flat and allow it to completely dry.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

New community center set to open in East Ashland, Ky.

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new community center is set to open in East Ashland in Kentucky, something residents say is long overdue.

Video

Reaction mixed to West Virginia mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the executive order Monday mandating face coverings, as a response to the state seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Video

Stonewall Jackson Middle School name to be changed

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday in favor of renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Reaction mixed to West Virginia mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
Masks will be required in indoor public spaces in West Virginia starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Stonewall Jackson Middle School name to be changed

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday in favor of renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

News

Vice mayor selected in city of St. Albans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mayor Scott James said city department heads also were approved, with no changes.

News

New community center set to open in East Ashland

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
A new gathering place for neighbors in East Ashland ... signed, sealed and delivered.

Video

Mural stands in place of historic Ravenswood High School

Updated: 9 hours ago
A mural in Ravenswood, West Virginia, is being painted where the original high school once stood.

Video

Name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to be changed

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School due to ties to the Confederacy and slavery.

VOD Recordings

Minor Leaguers Getting Work

Updated: 9 hours ago
minor league baseball huntington hounds wvu baseball marshall basebal