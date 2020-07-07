Advertisement

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name from campus building

The sign in front of 'Jenkins Hall' was removed Tuesday morning
Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building
Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.

The board voted Tuesday morning.

Members of the Board of Governors at Marshall issued a statement saying “upon the recommendation of President Jerome A. Gilbert, the board took this action to serve the university’s best interests.”

According to Marshall University, the board considered this issue last year and let the name stay, but they also reinforced the university’s commitment to the principles of diversity and the equal treatment of all people. The university released a statement at that time, saying “Marshall University will constantly confront and challenge bigotry, intolerance and unwarranted discrimination in all of their manifestations.”

On Tuesday, the board says they reaffirmed that commitment by voting not to erase history, but to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.

The Board of Governors says “removing the name will allow the board at a future date to honor someone who has made a significant and far-reaching impact on Marshall University through extraordinary public service, service to the university or a major monetary gift.”

“The Board of Governors has carefully considered the name of every other campus building and concluded that this is the final step in a thoughtful, university-wide effort to make sure the people we honor represent the ideals of equality and justice embodied by Chief Justice John Marshall.”

The building will be known as the Education Building for the time being, according to officials with the university.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fire Marshal offering reward for information about repeat church fire

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Fierce flames were reported twice in June at the church located on Cheesy Creek Road in Princeton, West Virginia.

Studio 3

RCBI summer camps go virtual

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The 3D Printing and Maker Camps at the Robert C. Byrd Institute have had to be done virtually this year.

Studio 3

Michael Jarrouj whips up a fresh Cesar salad on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Michael Jarrouj from the Olive Tree Cafe Catering was in Studio 3 on Friday July 3, 2020 showing Sarah how to make a fresh Cesar salad.

Local

Employees begin stripping middle school of Confederate general’s name

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several signs bearing Stonewall Jackson's name at the school in Kanawha County were removed Tuesday morning.

Local

Signs come down at Stonewall Jackson Middle School

Updated: 1 hours ago
The teardown comes after a 5-0 vote Monday evening by the Kanawha County Board of Education in favor of changing the schools name.

Latest News

Local

Streets in Charleston to close for outdoor dining this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“The city is committed to helping our small businesses. We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,461 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
831 cases are still considered active.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Two hurt in ambulance crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News
Two people were injured early Tuesday morning when an ambulance crashed.

News

Keeping your masks clean

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News
As West Virginia’s mandatory mask order goes into effect, the CDC has tips on keeping those masks clean.