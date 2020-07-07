Advertisement

Marshall Releases 2020-21 Basketball Schedule

Herd at Kentucky highlights early part of season
Herd Travels To UK December 29th
Herd Travels To UK December 29th(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni released the team’s 2020-21 schedule on Tuesday. The schedule is highlighted by 16 home games and road contests at Xavier, Virginia Tech and Kentucky. Marshall’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 10. The Herd’s home opener is slated for Nov. 16 against Coppin State as part of two a game homestand closing with William & Mary on Nov. 18. MU heads back on the road as it goes to Cincinnati to take on Xavier (Nov. 21) before returning home for a matchup against Tennessee State (Nov. 25).

Marshall heads back on the road for a three-game roadtrip beginning at ACC foe Virginia Tech on Black Friday (Nov. 27) with the second in Charleston, S.C. at the College of Charleston (Dec. 2). The final game of the road swing is scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 at Akron. MU returns to the Henderson Center for four games starting with Bluefield College (Va.) on Dec. 9. Marshall then renews its rivalry with Ohio on Dec. 13. Toledo travels to Huntington for a contest on Dec. 16 and the longest home stretch of the season finishes with Northern Iowa on Dec. 19 for the final home game of non-conference play.

The Herd concludes non-conference action at SEC powerhouse Kentucky. The matchup with the Wildcats is scheduled to take place on Dec. 29 in Lexington at Rupp Arena. This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools and the first since 2012. “This is an outstanding opportunity to play one of the top teams in the country,” D’Antoni said. “It’s a great trip for our fan base and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Conference USA is going away from ‘Bonus Play’ after a two-year experiment with the scheduling system. This year Marshall will face its five closest C-USA foes in a home-and-home series and will then take on the other eight teams in the conference either at the Henderson Center or on the road for an 18-game schedule. The Herd starts C-USA action with three games on the road. The swing begins at Charlotte on New Year’s Ever (Dec. 31), followed by its first contest of 2021 at Old Dominion on Jan. 2 and while ending the road swing at Western Kentucky on Jan. 9. MU then hosts Middle Tennessee (Jan. 14) and UAB (Jan. 16) for its first conference-home games of the season, before going back on the road to North Texas and Rice on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23, respectively. Marshall returns home for three contests against WKU (Jan. 30), UTEP (Feb. 4) and UTSA (Feb. 6).

The Herd then closes its final eight games alternating home-and-away weekends with games on the road at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 11, at Southern Miss on Feb. 13, at UAB on Feb. 25 and at MTSU on Feb. 27. While MU’s final four home contests at the Henderson Center will take place against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 18, FIU on Feb. 20, against Old Dominion on Mar. 4 and concluding the regular season with Senior Day on Mar. 6 Charlotte.

