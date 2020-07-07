Advertisement

MLB Releases 2020 Shortened Schedule

Reds, Indians Start Season At Home While Bucs Are On The Road
MLB Releases 2020 Schedule
MLB Releases 2020 Schedule(CBS Sports)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY (WSAZ) - Major League Baseball released its’ 60 game schedule Monday evening with the Reds and Indians starting the season at home while the Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road. Cincinnati hosts Detroit on Friday July 24th and Cleveland entertains the Kansas City Royals. Pittsburgh travels to St. Louis also that night. The season starts on Thursday July 23rd with the Yankees at Nationals then San Franscisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers. On August 3rd and 4th, the battle for Ohio resumes with Cleveland coming down to Cincinnati for a two game stretch. The first time the Reds take on the Pirates is August 13th through the 16th. The last day of the regular season is Sunday September 27th. Here are the links for the Reds, Indians and Pirates games this season.

https://www.mlb.com/reds/schedule/2020-07

https://www.mlb.com/pirates/schedule/2020-07

https://www.mlb.com/indians/schedule/2020-07

