Mural stands in place of historic Ravenswood High School

"I'm just overwhelmed with the privilege of being able to do this," said Mark McComas, one of the mural's painters. "It means so much to so many people."(Kim Rafferty)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mural in Ravenswood is being painted where the original high school once stood.

Betty and Wayne Rhodes remember walking the halls of the old Ravenswood High School where they graduated from in 1956.

“We didn’t have any air conditioning at that time. It was you just open the windows and let the air flow through,” Wayne said.

The couple first married separately. Both lost their spouses, and they eventually reconnected.

“I called her and I found out she lost her husband,” Wayne said.

Now in their eighth year of marriage, the couple stands on the plot of land where they first met --watching a mural go up in place of their high school after its demolition in late 1960.

The mural is being painted by Mark McComas and and Niel Loprinzi.

“Well we just want to preserve the history from over 100 years ago,” Loprinzi said. “This school was built in 1921 or 22.”

Mark McComas has painted much of the Ravenswood gym. His work lines the walls and downtown Ravenswood.

In order to make the outline, the two began the mural at night by using a projector.

“We had to start at 9 o’clock at night when it was dark enough because it was projected,” McComas said.

Loprinzi said the project is a labor of love, as they realize many in the Ravenswood area know a grandparent, parent, or someone like Betty and Wayne Rhodes went there.

“People come up and take pictures and wave and honk their horn ... and tell us they went to high school there,” Loprinzi said.

Both muralists say this is the community’s mural, but is it also a piece of Ravenswood history that will never be forgotten.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the privilege of being able to do this,” McComas said. ”It means so much to so many people.”

The mural’s creators said they’re still adding other historic pieces to each side of it before it’s complete.

