Ohio’s Lt. Gov. announces short-term “return to play” guidelines for sports teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Contact and non-contact competition can resume for all sports if teams agree to all the guidelines in an order issued by the Ohio Department of Health Tuesday.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, those guidelines include: coronavirus testing of all players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff and officials before travel and competition, daily symptom assessments and a mask requirement for athletic trainers while attending to a player. Coaches and officials are also strongly recommended to wear a face covering when possible.

The order requires strict social distancing by players who are not actively engaged in practice or competition. Immediate isolation and medical care is also required for a participant who develops COVID-19 symptoms.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted emphasized that this order is extended for a short, trial basis and that the responsibility is with all Ohioans to continue exercising safe practices to slow the spread of COVID-19. Tuesday he also announced the launch of a new, social media campaign to encourage athletes, teams, and fans to continue to take coronavirus precautions seriously.

“Right now, there is one competitor we must defeat if we want to return to play, and that’s the spread of the coronavirus. One of the many reasons that I continue to practice social distancing and am wearing a mask in public is because I want a season, too.”

Those participating in the campaign should use the hashtag #IWantASeason.

Today with @LtGovHusted and @GovMikeDeWine the #OHSAA joins the #IWantASeason awareness campaign to encourage student-athletes to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Please post photos using #IWantASeason pic.twitter.com/C3py15vPS3 — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) July 7, 2020

