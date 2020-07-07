Advertisement

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane Police Department is increasing patrols in neighborhoods across town after a driver was seen taking photos of children playing outside.

Reports of the driver in the black Audi sedan with dark-tinted windows began being called in to police around 5:30 Monday evening, according to Lt. David Campbell. The driver was seen in multiple neighborhoods in Hurricane and Winfield.

“There were some kids out in the neighborhood, so, of course, they were uneasy about the situation,” Campbell said. “We have stepped-up patrols in that area, as well as other subdivisions, and are just trying to locate that vehicle.”

Campbell is asking anyone who sees the car to note its license plate number and contact police as soon as possible. The car might have also been caught on a homeowner’s security cameras or smart doorbells.

“Keep an eye on your children,” Campbell said. “Don’t let them get out of your eyesight. Just normal, general things that a parent would do, just watch your kids.”

One parent now keeping a closer eye on her children is Caitlin Powers. She grew up in Hurricane and now lives down the street from her childhood home.

Powers said their neighborhood is normally very quiet, and children typically run between houses and ride bikes on the streets without worry. But her daughter spotting the dark car stopping in front of houses on Monday night has changed that.

“I’m going to have to ride my bike with them,” Powers said. “Make sure they are within my eyesight while they are outside. A little less freedom than they are used to.”

“It’s difficult especially in the summer when we can’t go anywhere (because of COVID),” Powers said. “The pools and things are closed, so we have just been at home trying to keep ourselves entertained outside.”

Campbell said people should be on alert because of this sighting, but that does not necessarily mean the driver was there for a problematic reason. The driver could have been looking to purchase a house in the area or have another reason.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them to provide more clarity on the situation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hurricane Police in Putnam County, West Virginia, received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Heart screenings for athletes in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 1 hours ago

First Look At Four

How to make dog treats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jamie Vella teaches us how to make dog treats and where you can buy hers.

Latest News

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7/6/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

How to make dog treats

Updated: 2 hours ago
How to make dog treats

News

East End Yard sale cancelled this year in Charleston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Channel
The East End Yard Sale, which had been postponed from May 9 to Aug. 8, will not take place at all this year, according to its organizers.

Studio 3

How you can keep kids motivated this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
We sat down with an expert on Studio 3 to explain how you can keep kids motivated this summer.

News

Downtown Charleston restaurant adjusts to new mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
“Help us keep other people safe. We ask that you wear the mask,” a restaurant manager told us.

Local

Ohio’s Lt. Gov. announces short-term “return to play” guidelines for sports teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Contact and non-contact competition can resume for all sports if teams agree to all the guidelines in an order issued by the Ohio Department of Health Tuesday.