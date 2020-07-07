Police searching for driver taking photos of children

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane Police Department is increasing patrols in neighborhoods across town after a driver was seen taking photos of children playing outside.

Reports of the driver in the black Audi sedan with dark-tinted windows began being called in to police around 5:30 Monday evening, according to Lt. David Campbell. The driver was seen in multiple neighborhoods in Hurricane and Winfield.

“There were some kids out in the neighborhood, so, of course, they were uneasy about the situation,” Campbell said. “We have stepped-up patrols in that area, as well as other subdivisions, and are just trying to locate that vehicle.”

Campbell is asking anyone who sees the car to note its license plate number and contact police as soon as possible. The car might have also been caught on a homeowner’s security cameras or smart doorbells.

“Keep an eye on your children,” Campbell said. “Don’t let them get out of your eyesight. Just normal, general things that a parent would do, just watch your kids.”

One parent now keeping a closer eye on her children is Caitlin Powers. She grew up in Hurricane and now lives down the street from her childhood home.

Powers said their neighborhood is normally very quiet, and children typically run between houses and ride bikes on the streets without worry. But her daughter spotting the dark car stopping in front of houses on Monday night has changed that.

“I’m going to have to ride my bike with them,” Powers said. “Make sure they are within my eyesight while they are outside. A little less freedom than they are used to.”

“It’s difficult especially in the summer when we can’t go anywhere (because of COVID),” Powers said. “The pools and things are closed, so we have just been at home trying to keep ourselves entertained outside.”

Campbell said people should be on alert because of this sighting, but that does not necessarily mean the driver was there for a problematic reason. The driver could have been looking to purchase a house in the area or have another reason.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them to provide more clarity on the situation.

