Stonewall Jackson Middle School name to be changed

Kanawha County school board voted 5-0 in favor of the change.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For decades, students have walked into the doors of a middle school that was named after confederate general: Stonewall Jackson. However, on Monday evening, history was made as the Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the school.

“The five of us get to vote but this was a community effort,” said board member Tracy White. “This community stepped up, made sure their voices were heard and made sure we knew exactly how they felt about this name change.”

While all board members voted in favor of the change, Becky Jordan who is the board’s president and a Stonewall Jackson alumna, said this after casting her vote:

“The halls have changed at Stonewall, there’s a lot more kids in Stonewall and many other (schools) that have mental illnesses, that are homeless, that are hungry, that cannot read. So let’s step up what’s inside that building. Yes, we are going to change the outside of the name, but we got a lot more changes to do and you all need to step it up.”

Dozens of people gathered outside the Board of Education building, holding signs and chanting in favor of changing the name while the meeting was going on. Among those dozens was 12-year-old Camdyn Harris, a current Stonewall student.

“I’m excited. It helps us move on and start a new generation of a different name,” Harris told WSAZ. “We’re not erasing history, we’re just making a new version of history.”

The board said the changes to the school could come as early as Tuesday and current students will be able to help pick out their mascot colors.

A committee will now be formed and presented to the board at their next meeting on July 16. That committee, along with the community, will help rename the school no later than Oct. 15.

