Advertisement

Streets in Charleston to close for outdoor dining this weekend

“The city is committed to helping our small businesses. We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
“The city is committed to helping our small businesses. We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Streets will be closed in the capital city this weekend to allow for additional outdoor dining.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street on Friday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m.

One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge.

Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.

“The city is committed to helping our small businesses. We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are using Capitol Street and Hale Street as a pilot program and plan to expand this effort to include additional restaurants in other parts of the City.”

Restaurants will provide tables, chairs and tents in order to serve customers outside of their establishments. All items will be sanitized in accordance with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines.

Quarrier Street will have bagged meters that are reserved for those picking up take-out orders.

City officials say they are working with business owners throughout the cityto identify additional locations for outdoor dining street closures.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fire Marshal offering reward for information about repeat church fire

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Fierce flames were reported twice in June at the church located on Cheesy Creek Road in Princeton, West Virginia.

Studio 3

RCBI summer camps go virtual

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The 3D Printing and Maker Camps at the Robert C. Byrd Institute have had to be done virtually this year.

Studio 3

Michael Jarrouj whips up a fresh Cesar salad on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Michael Jarrouj from the Olive Tree Cafe Catering was in Studio 3 on Friday July 3, 2020 showing Sarah how to make a fresh Cesar salad.

Local

Employees begin stripping middle school of Confederate general’s name

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several signs bearing Stonewall Jackson's name at the school in Kanawha County were removed Tuesday morning.

Local

Signs come down at Stonewall Jackson Middle School

Updated: 1 hours ago
The teardown comes after a 5-0 vote Monday evening by the Kanawha County Board of Education in favor of changing the schools name.

Latest News

Local

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name from campus building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,461 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
831 cases are still considered active.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Two hurt in ambulance crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News
Two people were injured early Tuesday morning when an ambulance crashed.

News

Keeping your masks clean

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News
As West Virginia’s mandatory mask order goes into effect, the CDC has tips on keeping those masks clean.