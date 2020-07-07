Streets in Charleston to close for outdoor dining this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Streets will be closed in the capital city this weekend to allow for additional outdoor dining.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street on Friday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m.

One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge.

Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.

“The city is committed to helping our small businesses. We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are using Capitol Street and Hale Street as a pilot program and plan to expand this effort to include additional restaurants in other parts of the City.”

Restaurants will provide tables, chairs and tents in order to serve customers outside of their establishments. All items will be sanitized in accordance with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines.

Quarrier Street will have bagged meters that are reserved for those picking up take-out orders.

City officials say they are working with business owners throughout the cityto identify additional locations for outdoor dining street closures.

