Survey open for renaming of middle school

The Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has released a survey for the renaming of Stonewall Jackson Middle School(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has released a survey for the renaming of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

If interested, you can complete a form found here to let Kanawha County Schools know your top two recommendations for a new name.

The survey is open through Monday, July 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Board members voted unanimously on Monday to rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

To read more about their vote, click here.

Several signs at the school in Kanawha County were removed Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

