Vice mayor selected in city of St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The first meeting following the election in the city of St. Albans included appointments and voting on a vice mayor Monday evening.

According to Mayor Scott James, councilman-at-large Walter Hall, who has been vice mayor, won in a close race against Councilman Rob Keiffer. The vote was 7-5.

According to James, city department heads were approved, with no changes.

Committees for council members, the city judge, attorneys and city engineers were also approved.

