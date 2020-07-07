Advertisement

Vice mayor selected in city of St. Albans

A vice mayor was selected Monday evening during a city meeting in St. Albans, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The first meeting following the election in the city of St. Albans included appointments and voting on a vice mayor Monday evening.

According to Mayor Scott James, councilman-at-large Walter Hall, who has been vice mayor, won in a close race against Councilman Rob Keiffer. The vote was 7-5.

According to James, city department heads were approved, with no changes.

Committees for council members, the city judge, attorneys and city engineers were also approved.

