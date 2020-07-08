19 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Tuesday received confirmation of 19 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day number of positives that’s been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

“People should be aware that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We all can do something to prevent the spread of this disease: If you go out, wear a face covering, stay six feet away from other people and frequently wash your hands.”

Contact tracing is still in progress for the additional patients, but several are family members of people who were already positive for the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department continues to conduct testing events and is holding a drive-up testing event Wednesday at the Health Department from until 4 p.m. An additional drive-up testing site is scheduled for Friday, July 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.

The Kanawha County Commission is encouraging everyone who has traveled, those who have family members who are sick and those who have been exposed to a positive person to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.