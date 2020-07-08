Advertisement

Bridge Day 2020 cancelled

The Bridge Day Commission has made the decision to cancel Bridge Day, which was scheduled for October 17, 2020, due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.
The Bridge Day Commission has made the decision to cancel Bridge Day, which was scheduled for October 17, 2020, due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world has been cancelled.

The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it had made the decision to cancel the event ‘due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.’

Bridge Day was scheduled to take place on October 17.

“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.”

Approximately 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. In previous years, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in the event as well as 300-plus rappellers.

“We continue to strive toward our purpose of celebrating the New River Gorge Bridge and surrounding areas. We intend to keep morale high and, together with community leaders, focus on collective efforts to rebuild a fantastic event in 2021,” Sullivan said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone to future Bridge Day events.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New positive COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County, bringing the case total in the county to 53.

Local

Gov. Justice announces target return to school date

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Governor Jim Justice announced he is targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.

Local

Man wanted in connection to child pornography

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man charged with possession/distribution of child pornography.

Studio 3

New attractions as Dollywood reopens

Updated: 25 minutes ago
We sat down with staff at Dollywood to talk about the changes they’ve made for their reopening and their new attractions.

Studio 3

2020 Greenbrier River Bike Trail Trek

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The chairman of the Greenbrier River Bike Trail Trek, Chuck Johnson, sat down to explain the plans for the event’s 33rd year.

Latest News

First Look At Four

Dr. Rushton gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Thomas Rushton with St. Mary’s Medical Center talks about the latest on the coronavirus.

Local

19 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha County Commission is encouraging everyone who has traveled, those who have family members who are sick and those who have been exposed to a positive person to be tested.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,615 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
907 cases are still considered active.

News

UPDATE | Name released of person arrested after man holds people at gunpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies arrested a person after a gunshot on Wayson Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.

News

UPDATE | W.Va. School reentry website now live

Updated: 4 hours ago
The West Virginia Department of Education website for school reentry and recovery guidance is now live.