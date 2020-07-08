Cabell County Schools narrowing down reentry plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools will be announcing their official reentry plan at a special board meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The school board will be voting on the plan.

At a special school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said parents are expected to have options as to how their kids get their education this fall, whether it’s through remote learning, going to class maybe four or five days a week, or through what’s called a blended learning model, where students alternate which days they go to school.

“As we look at reentering in the fall, providing options and flexibility for our parents and families is really, really important,” Saxe said, “but what that comes with is the monumental task of being able to readjust master schedules.”

Saxe says he expects schools will be providing students with masks.

He says they’re looking at hiring a chief health officer for the school district to help with contact tracing.

He says they’re also looking at hiring extra custodians.

Saxe gave a demonstration of a new cleaning tool each school will have, an electrostatic sprayer.

Saxe says smaller schools with limited space might get rented office trailers that’ll be used as a quarantine space for kids who get sick at school.

“We are trying to consider the health, well-being, and academic progress of our students, and the health and well-being and safety of our staff,” Saxe said. “That is at the forefront of every decision we’re trying to make as we look at options to reenter school in the fall as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The first day of school for kids in Cabell County is Aug. 13.

“Between now and Friday, our district team will be taking all the information we’ve acquired through CDC guidance, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the West Virginia Department of Education, and the governor’s executive orders, in addition to the task force feedback that we had for our reentry plan, which was made up of parents, local school improvement council members, teachers, service personnel, employee associations, as well as the feedback from the school board tonight, to really solidify a plan that presents options to our families and our students as to what they could choose to reenter school in the fall safely,” Saxe said.

