Advertisement

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

A case of bubonic plague was discovered in the city of Bayannur.
A case of bubonic plague was discovered in the city of Bayannur.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Visitors are now strictly prohibited from entering the affected area and visiting the surrounding region.

The suspected case was discovered over the weekend in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing. It was confirmed and officially diagnosed by doctors on Tuesday.

The patient is being isolated and treated in a hospital, and is in stable condition, according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Bayannur health authorities are urging people to take extra precautions to minimize the risk of human-to-human transmission, and to avoid hunting, skinning or eating animals that could cause infection.

The bubonic plague causes painful, swollen lymph nodes and fever, chills and coughing. Antibiotics can prevent complications and death if they are administered quickly enough.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: seconds ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: moments ago
The high court's ruling was 7-2, with two liberal justices joining the conservative majority for the schools.

Coronavirus

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Local

19 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha County Commission is encouraging everyone who has traveled, those who have family members who are sick and those who have been exposed to a positive person to be tested.

National

Months into crisis, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Latest News

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,615 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 55 minutes ago
907 cases are still considered active.

Coronavirus

Many COVID patients don't know where they caught it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many of the folks who get coronavirus aren't sure where they got it.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

News

UPDATE | Name released of person arrested after man holds people at gunpoint

Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies arrested a person after a gunshot on Wayson Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.