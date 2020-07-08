Charleston Police locate suspect in July 4th homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While no arrests have been made, the Charleston Police Department reports Wednesday that the suspect in a homicide investigation has been located.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle has also been found.

WSAZ.com is told no arrests have been made.

The victim, identified as Shirley Jackson, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene on July 4.

Officers arrived at Sissonville Drive and Chandler Street before 10 p.m. and found a woman lying in the street, badly injured.

The case will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutors Office.

No further details are being released at this time.

For our previous story on the homicide investigation click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.