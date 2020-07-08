COVID-19 sets new trends in real estate

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - When it comes to buying a home, realtor Tracy Bunch of Bunch Real Estate Associates says COVID-19 has influenced what people are looking for.

“Their stay-cations at home have increased. The importance of a swimming pool, fire pit, larger yards, acreage, and things like that are better-selling features this year than ever before,” Bunch said.

It’s all pushing the demand for more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

"Looking at the market over the past 12 months, homes with swimming pools have doubled in sales, as opposed to 12 months prior to that," Bunch said.

Parents like Amanda and Barry Poole say they valued a bigger yard when purchasing their home.

"With the three teenagers, they like to be outside. So, a big yard and a pool was just something that we needed for them," Amanda said.

And although vacation plans were canceled for their family, their initial request for a big yard allowed them to install their pool about a month ago -- giving their boys a chance to still enjoy their summer.

However, for home buyers still on the hunt during the pandemic, Bunch says the process can take longer than usual if they don't act fast.

“Typically, we see 60 to 65 listings in the Proctorville market at this time of the year. What we’re seeing right now are 25 to 26 listings, and that has increased multiple offers on the homes that are listed right now,” Bunch said.

Bunch encourages people looking to buy a home during this time to have the necessary paperwork ready to go, such as the preapproval letter. By taking the steps to get prepared early on, Bunch says it’s an effective way to get ahead in the process during this competitive time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.