COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,615 cases, 95 deaths

907 cases are still considered active.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 192,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,615 total cases and 95 deaths.

The daily cumulative positive rate is at 5.08% and the cumulative positive rate is at 1.87%.

There are currently 47 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Nine of those cases are currently in the ICU and six are on ventilators.

907 cases are still considered active.

Officials say 2,613 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

Monday, Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order mandating all West Virginians nine and above wear a mask in confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (483/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (167/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (76/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (30/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (85/0), Jackson (146/0), Jefferson (245/5), Kanawha (354/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (91/3), Marshall (46/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (58/0), Mineral (58/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (354/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (112/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (74/16), Putnam (71/1), Raleigh (63/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (6/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (139/8), Wyoming (8/0).

