COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,707 cases, 95 deaths

There are 964 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 193,810 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,707 total cases and 95 deaths.

The number of cases is up 202 from Tuesday, and the average base infection rate is around 6 percent. That’s about double what state health officials say it should be.

According to the DHHR, there are 964 active cases at this time.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (490/18), Boone (27/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (178/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (78/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (31/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (91/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (366/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (92/3), Marshall (48/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (59/0), Mineral (59/2), Mingo (24/2), Monongalia (381/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (113/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (75/16), Putnam (74/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (170/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (149/8), Wyoming (7/0).

