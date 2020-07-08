Advertisement

Escaped inmate caught

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE 7/8/2020

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An inmate who managed to escape from the Floyd County Detention Center Wednesday has been located, officials say.

A Prestonsburg Police Lietuenant found Gayheart with assistance from a Floyd County deputy and sergeant.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A search is underway for an escaped inmate in Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Gayheart managed to escape from the detention center.

He was last seen wearing red shorts and a white shirt. Officials say he was spotted behind the jail, heading toward Highland Avenue.

Police and fire officials are searching for him on foot and by air.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

