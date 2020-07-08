Advertisement

FDA warns labs of COVID-19 test with false positives

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning labs and healthcare providers that a common COVID-19 test is providing false positive results.

The BD Max System COVID-19 diagnostic test from Becton Dickinson is showing an error rate of 3-percent false positives.

The nasal swab based test was given an emergency authorization from the FDA on April 8.

The FDA is recommending patients confirm their results with an alternative authorized test.

The company is working with the FDA to resolve the problem.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TOM MURPHY
Walgreens will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.

National

20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season

Updated: 20 minutes ago
This is the earliest the Colorado State University research team’s prediction was this high.

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student. She served a 7½-year prison term.

News

W.Va. School reentry website now live

Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Department of Education website for school reentry and recovery guidance is now live.

Latest News

National

Canada's Trudeau declines trade meeting in U.S. amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down the invitation to meet with President Donald Trump and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the new trade agreement.

Coronavirus

Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

U.S. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in the U.S.

National

Facebook civil rights audit: ‘Serious setbacks’ mar progress

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company.

News

Person arrested after gunshot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Deputies arrested a person after a gunshot on Waycross Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.

National Politics

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY and BRIAN SLODYSKO
At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history.