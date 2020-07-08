Free cardiac screenings held in honor of Will Washburn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just two months ago, the young life of Will Washburn was taken away unexpectedly and far too soon.

“He had a normal day that day, nothing out of the ordinary,” Bridget Washburn told WSAZ. “(He) slept in late, went fishing for a little bit, rode his bike, went for a car ride with his sister, ate dinner with us as a family and then in five minutes down.”

Will’s family said Will never showed any symptoms or signs that would’ve pointed to any issues. That’s why Angela Richmond, whose son was friends with Will, teamed up with Kid Care West Pediatrics to provide free cardiac screenings for middle and high school athletes Tuesday.

“Once Will passed away, even though we don’t know if it was a sudden cardiac death or not, we decided that we want to screen these kids,” Richmond said.

All of the slots filled up quickly, and more than 40 kids were on a wait list for an appointment. Dr. Debra Parsons, who’s with Kid Care West, said while it is rare to happen, it’s something many parents should be getting their kids screened for. She said some red flags include:

º Passing out during exercise

º Chest pain during physical activity

º Irregular heart beat or heart palpitations

º Dizziness or shortness of breath during exercise

“It seems nonsense to not have every child have an EKG with their annual sports physical (or annual exam/well visit) to make that routine,” said Bridget Washburn.

But Bridget and Brian also said they are very thankful for the community outreach and support and hope to continue more events in Will’s honor.

“(Will was) just always helping, and we just feel like this is another way Will is helping,” Bridget said.

Kid Care West Pediatrics said they hope to do more events like this in the very near future.

If you would like to donate to the Will Washburn foundation, you can do so by clicking here.

