Gov. Beshear alludes to future mandatory requirements

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s governor mentioned Wednesday that he would be announcing some ‘new requirements that are going to be mandatory’ during his press conference Thursday addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern. Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported six new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 608 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

There are currently 17,919 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 402 of which were newly reported.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 451,451 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor reminded everyone that his next press briefing will be Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. and he also announced an additional press briefing for Friday, July 10, at 4 p.m.

