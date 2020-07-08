Gov. Justice announces target return to school date
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A target date has been set for the return to school in West Virginia.
Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday during a COVID-19 press briefing that he is targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.
Justice said the state will be working with the SSAC to come up with a plan for fall sports.
