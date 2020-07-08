HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heat Wave rolls on

The Days of Summer have arrived and with them comes the prolonging of the first heat wave of the season. Since last Wednesday daytime highs have made 90 or better downtown (while a day or 2 in the upper 80s at airports adds an asterisk to the heat). Along the way daily highs have scorched as high as 90 officially with Tuesday afternoon Cabell County EMS downtown Huntington hitting 99. Now when it gets hot and humid, thunderstorms often spark in the afternoon and evening hours only to fade as the sun goes down. This pattern will last through Friday before a cooling downpour ushers in a more cozy heat for the weekend when highs will trend down into the 80s. As for Tuesday evening’s thunder action, a potent storm did form near Marmet the cross Charleston city accompanied by a sudden downpour, a rush of wind to 40 mph and a healthy 20 degree drop in temperature from 93 to 73.

