Advertisement

Heat wave rolls on

More 90 degree days still to come
An extended heat wave continues in Upper Michigan
An extended heat wave continues in Upper Michigan(Karl Bohnak)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heat Wave rolls on

The Days of Summer have arrived and with them comes the prolonging of the first heat wave of the season. Since last Wednesday daytime highs have made 90 or better downtown (while a day or 2 in the upper 80s at airports adds an asterisk to the heat). Along the way daily highs have scorched as high as 90 officially with Tuesday afternoon Cabell County EMS downtown Huntington hitting 99. Now when it gets hot and humid, thunderstorms often spark in the afternoon and evening hours only to fade as the sun goes down. This pattern will last through Friday before a cooling downpour ushers in a more cozy heat for the weekend when highs will trend down into the 80s. As for Tuesday evening’s thunder action, a potent storm did form near Marmet the cross Charleston city accompanied by a sudden downpour, a rush of wind to 40 mph and a healthy 20 degree drop in temperature from 93 to 73.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat, Humidity Rolls On.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Monday saw a bit better coverage of scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, some areas still missed out on the rain, and virtually all locations saw afternoon temperatures reach well into the 90s. This trend will continue through Friday, then the weekend presents a better opportunity for showers and storms, along with cooler temperatures.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Stagnant Pattern Gives Us Repeat Runs Of Oppressive Heat And Isolated Storms

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The week ahead will feature continued hot temperatures with higher humidity and a chance for storms each day. However, storms will be of the scattered variety until the weekend, when storm coverage should be greater and temperatures will not be quite as hot.

Latest News

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat stays, storm chances to return

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a scorched Fourth of July, the heat does not back down anytime soon. However, humidity and storm chances will both return in the week ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Lots of “sizzle” for Fourth of July, beyond

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hot temperatures will persist through the Fourth of July weekend and well into next week. The only thing that may hamper the heat some is the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will return to the forecast on Monday.

Video

Tony's Holiday weekend forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Heat wave thru holiday weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | The Sun Is Sunnier, But The Heat Is Hotter

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Shower and storm chances continue for the next couple of days before heat becomes the main story heading into the Fourth of July weekend, and even into the start of next week.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT