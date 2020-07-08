Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME

Marshall removes Confederate general's name from building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s governing board has voted to remove the name of a Confederate general from a campus building. The college on Tuesday said Jenkins Hall, named after Albert Gallatin Jenkins, will be known as the Education Building until the board of governors votes on a new name. Jenkins was a congressman and served as a brigadier general in the Confederate army during the Civil War. College President Jerome A. Gilbert said the board decided to “simply to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.” The move comes as institutions around the country reevaluate symbols and figures from the Confederacy in modern America.

CHARLESTON-OUTDOOR DINING

Charleston closing streets for outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are closing two downtown streets this week to open up space for outdoor dining at restaurants. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday said Capitol and Hale streets will be closed between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street from Friday at 3 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m. Restaurants will use their own tables, chairs and tents to serve customers outdoors.

MIDDLE SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME

Suggestions sought as district moves to rename school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district that decided to remove Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s name from a middle school is asking the public for suggestions on a new name. WCHS-TV reports Kanawha County Schools shared a survey on its social media that is open through 9 a.m. on July 13. The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to change the name of the middle school. Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. The board plans to decide on a replacement name by mid-October.

POLICE-WOMAN PUNCHED

City approves settlement for Black woman punched by officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a settlement for a special needs Black woman who was punched by officers during an arrest last year. The Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston City Council voted Monday to approve an $80,000 settlement for Freda Gilmore. Attorneys for the city and Gilmore agreed to the settlement last week. The lawsuit accused officers of striking Gilmore while she was defenseless and on the ground. Her arrest in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store sparked a use-of-force investigation and led the city’s mayor to call for changes.

AP-US-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE

Opponents: Pipeline's defeat 'a testament to perseverance'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The news that energy giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were pulling the plug on the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline delighted environmental advocates and other opponents of the project who had spent six years fighting what they considered an uphill battle. They say the decision to scrap the natural gas pipeline marks a turning point in the climate fight, illustrating the time has passed for energy companies to invest in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The project's supporters have said it shows the growing challenge of energy infrastructure permitting.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-WEST VIRGINIA

Pedestrian footbridge damaged by derailment reopens in WVa

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pedestrian footbridge in West Virginia is repaired and back open following a train derailment. The footbridge crosses the Potomac River from Harpers Ferry into Maryland. The Herald-Mail reports that bicyclists, tourists and hikers along the Appalachian Trail crossed the bridge Monday. The footbridge is connected to a CSX span. A freight train derailed in December as it crossed the river, damaging the footbridge. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.