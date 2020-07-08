Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. governor sets September reopening date for schools

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September as coronavirus cases rise to record highs. The Republican governor on Wednesday said he's targeting Sept. 8 as a tentative date to reopen schools but stressed that the timing could change depending on the state’s caseload. He did not immediately detail the safety precautions schools would be required to implement. The announcement comes after health officials reported the state’s highest single-day tally of new virus infections Tuesday with 147 cases. Last weekend, the state blew past previous highs with at least 115 cases Saturday and 92 on Sunday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRIDGE DAY CANCELED

Pandemic forces cancellation of West Virginia's Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — An annual bridge-jumping event in southern West Virginia has been canceled. The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday that the Oct. 17 event was called off due to uncertainty about the safety of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of BASE jumpers flock to Fayetteville on the third Saturday of each year, the only day that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge. Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival. About 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977.

POND DROWNINGS

2 men drown in northern West Virginia pond

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two men have drowned while swimming in a northern West Virginia pond. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle says Dalton Shuck and Charles Barber died Monday night near Mannington. Both were 23 years old and from Fairmont. Riffle says three people had gone into the pond and one began to struggle. As the other two tried to get the man to shore, one of the other swimmers also began struggling. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Riffle says the deaths appear to be accidental.

MIDDLE SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME

Suggestions sought as district moves to rename school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district that decided to remove Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s name from a middle school is asking the public for suggestions on a new name. WCHS-TV reports Kanawha County Schools shared a survey on its social media that is open through 9 a.m. on July 13. The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to change the name of the middle school. Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. The board plans to decide on a replacement name by mid-October.

SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME

Marshall removes Confederate general's name from building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s governing board has voted to remove the name of a Confederate general from a campus building. The college on Tuesday said Jenkins Hall, named after Albert Gallatin Jenkins, will be known as the Education Building until the board of governors votes on a new name. Jenkins was a congressman and served as a brigadier general in the Confederate army during the Civil War. College President Jerome A. Gilbert said the board decided to “simply to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.” The move comes as institutions around the country reevaluate symbols and figures from the Confederacy in modern America.

CHARLESTON-OUTDOOR DINING

Charleston closing streets for outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are closing two downtown streets this week to open up space for outdoor dining at restaurants. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday said Capitol and Hale streets will be closed between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street from Friday at 3 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m. Restaurants will use their own tables, chairs and tents to serve customers outdoors.