Man arrested on child pornography charges in eastern Ky.

Anthony Lee Niece, 48, faces felony numerous charges, including possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Anthony Lee Niece, 48, faces felony numerous charges, including possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested on child pornography charges after investigators say they found inappropriate photos involving a boy, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

Anthony Lee Niece, 48, faces felony numerous charges, including possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

KSP troopers say Niece was arrested after an investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children. They say he was sharing photos and communicating with a boy online.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in Flatwoods.

Niece was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

