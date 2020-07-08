Man arrested on child pornography charges in eastern Ky.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested on child pornography charges after investigators say they found inappropriate photos involving a boy, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

Anthony Lee Niece, 48, faces felony numerous charges, including possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

KSP troopers say Niece was arrested after an investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children. They say he was sharing photos and communicating with a boy online.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in Flatwoods.

Niece was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

