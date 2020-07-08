Man sentenced to 20 years for wife’s murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge, court records show.

Kiser originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Crystal Dawn Kiser, 36.

James Kiser, who’s in his early 40s and from Kenna, West Virginia, will have credit for time already served since late last year.

Last September, James Kiser admitted to investigators that he killed his wife during an altercation in Sissonville and buried her in a shallow grave in Jackson County.

