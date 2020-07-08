Advertisement

Man sentenced to 20 years for wife’s murder

James Kiser pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the death of his wife, Crystal Kiser, last September in Kanawha County, W.Va.
James Kiser pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the death of his wife, Crystal Kiser, last September in Kanawha County, W.Va.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge, court records show.

Kiser originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Crystal Dawn Kiser, 36.

James Kiser, who’s in his early 40s and from Kenna, West Virginia, will have credit for time already served since late last year.

Last September, James Kiser admitted to investigators that he killed his wife during an altercation in Sissonville and buried her in a shallow grave in Jackson County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Live with Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Long lines at Kanawha County COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is holding a drive-up testing event Wednesday at the Health Department from until 4 p.m.

Local

2020 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival cancelled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WV Pumpkin Festival Board voted Tuesday evening to cancel the 2020 festival.

Local

Part of I-64 closed due to crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to dispatchers, it happened near mile-marker 26 westbound near Milton Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

Latest News

Local

Charleston Police locate suspect in July 4th homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim, identified as Shirley Jackson, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene on July 4.

Local

New positive COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County, bringing the case total in the county to 53.

Local

Gov. Justice announces target return to school date

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Jim Justice announced he is targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.

Local

Man wanted in connection to child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man charged with possession/distribution of child pornography.

Studio 3

New attractions as Dollywood reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
We sat down with staff at Dollywood to talk about the changes they’ve made for their reopening and their new attractions.

Studio 3

2020 Greenbrier River Bike Trail Trek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The chairman of the Greenbrier River Bike Trail Trek, Chuck Johnson, sat down to explain the plans for the event’s 33rd year.