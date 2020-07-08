Man wanted in connection to child pornography

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man charged with possession/distribution of child pornography.

Investigators say Bernard Shane Hendrick, 45, of Cabin Creek, is believed to be in the Cabin Creek or Chelyan area.

Deputies say they found that Hendrick had child pornography in his possession.

If you have information on his whereabouts please call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us message the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, or anonymously message us through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

This is under investigation by deputies and the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.