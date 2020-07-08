More than 700 tested for COVID-19 at drive-up event

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A total of 717 people were tested for COVID-19 Wednesday at a drive-up event at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health officials announced Wednesday evening that there are currently 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County and nine probable cases.

89 of those cases are considered active.

There have been 20 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Officials say 270 patients have recovered.

“Thanks to everyone who came out and waited in line to be tested. Testing a large number of people in our community gives us a better picture of what we’re facing. I’m glad that people are continuing to take advantage of our drive-up events.”

The next drive-up testing event is planned for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way in Dunbar. No appointments are needed for drive-up events.

People can also schedule an appointment to be tested at KCHD’s clinic by calling 304-348-1088.

