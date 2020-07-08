Advertisement

New positive COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County, bringing the case total in the county to 53.  

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, 32 of the 53 patients have recovered from virus complications.

As of yesterday, The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction still had four positive employees and 19 inmates in quarantine.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Justice announces target return to school date

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Governor Jim Justice announced he is targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.

Local

Man wanted in connection to child pornography

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man charged with possession/distribution of child pornography.

Studio 3

New attractions as Dollywood reopens

Updated: 26 minutes ago
We sat down with staff at Dollywood to talk about the changes they’ve made for their reopening and their new attractions.

Studio 3

2020 Greenbrier River Bike Trail Trek

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The chairman of the Greenbrier River Bike Trail Trek, Chuck Johnson, sat down to explain the plans for the event’s 33rd year.

Latest News

Local

Bridge Day 2020 cancelled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it had made the decision to cancel the event ‘due uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.’

First Look At Four

Dr. Rushton gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Thomas Rushton with St. Mary’s Medical Center talks about the latest on the coronavirus.

Local

19 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha County Commission is encouraging everyone who has traveled, those who have family members who are sick and those who have been exposed to a positive person to be tested.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,615 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
907 cases are still considered active.

News

UPDATE | Name released of person arrested after man holds people at gunpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies arrested a person after a gunshot on Wayson Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.

News

UPDATE | W.Va. School reentry website now live

Updated: 4 hours ago
The West Virginia Department of Education website for school reentry and recovery guidance is now live.