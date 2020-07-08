New positive COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County, bringing the case total in the county to 53.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, 32 of the 53 patients have recovered from virus complications.

As of yesterday, The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction still had four positive employees and 19 inmates in quarantine.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.