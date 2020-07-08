Part of I-64 closed due to crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Part of I-64 is closed due to a crash.

According to dispatchers, it happened near mile-marker 26 westbound near Milton Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

The slow lane is shut down at this time.

Our crews at the scene says an SUV went off the road, hit a tree and rolled several times.

A witness says they saw the SUV swerving next to their car and then it just ran off the road and began to roll. Drivers passing by the accident stopped and pushed the car upright. They then began prying the door open as smoke poured from the car.

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the man from the car.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

