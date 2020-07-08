Person arrested after gunshot

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A shooting late Tuesday night has resulted in a person being arrested.

Kanawha County deputies told WSAZ that shortly before midnight a call came in as a sexual assault.

Once arriving at a mobile home on Waycross Drive, deputies discovered one shot had been fire.

No one was hit, but a person was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.

Deputies said additional information will be released later in the day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.