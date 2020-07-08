Person arrested after gunshot
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A shooting late Tuesday night has resulted in a person being arrested.
Kanawha County deputies told WSAZ that shortly before midnight a call came in as a sexual assault.
Once arriving at a mobile home on Waycross Drive, deputies discovered one shot had been fire.
No one was hit, but a person was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.
Deputies said additional information will be released later in the day.
