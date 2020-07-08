Advertisement

Person arrested after gunshot

Deputies say a person was arrested after a shot was fired on Waycross Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Deputies say a person was arrested after a shot was fired on Waycross Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.(John Green)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A shooting late Tuesday night has resulted in a person being arrested.

Kanawha County deputies told WSAZ that shortly before midnight a call came in as a sexual assault.

Once arriving at a mobile home on Waycross Drive, deputies discovered one shot had been fire.

No one was hit, but a person was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.

Deputies said additional information will be released later in the day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Woman shot in the leg and pelvis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers said the victim told them she was shot at a convenience store.

News

Police use-of-force investigation settled in Charleston

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It stems from the arrest of Freda Gilmore last October after she was being questioned about a possible fight with another woman.

Video

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name from campus building

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name "Jenkins Hall" from the Education Building on Marshall University's campus due to historical concerns about the Confederate general the building was named after.

Video

Cabell County Schools narrowing down reentry plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Parents are expected to have options as to how their kids will get their education this fall in Cabell County, West Virginia.

Latest News

Video

Free cardiac screenings held in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 8 hours ago
Free cardiac screenings were held in honor of Will Washburn, a 14-year-old who collapsed in his driveway and died in Putnam County, West Virginia.

News

Cabell County Schools narrowing down reentry plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
Parents are expected to have options as to how their kids get their education this fall in Cabell County.

News

Free cardiac screenings held in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Will Washburn suddenly collapsed outside of his home in April, so on Tuesday an event was held to provide cardiac screenings for young athletes.

Local

Summer food program provides aid to seniors

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The free meal box program is in all 55 counties in West Virginia.

News

Man arrested on child pornography charges in eastern Ky.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Anthony Lee Niece, 48, faces felony numerous charges, including possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

News

Thunderstorms cause several power outages

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thousands are without power following a thunderstorm Tuesday evening in Kanawha County, West Virginia.