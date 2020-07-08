Police use-of-force investigation settled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A use-of-force case involving Charleston police officers was settled Monday.

It stems from the arrest of Freda Gilmore last October after she was being questioned about a possible fight with another woman.

Officers said Gilmore was uncooperative, walking away from them and refusing to remove her hand from her jacket pocket. It turns out, there was a dead puppy in her pocket that police later said had parvo and had been neglected.

Lawyers for Gilmore say police were too physically aggressive during the arrest.

On Tuesday, as a part of a settlement, the city is placing $80,000 in a trust for Gilmore.

The officers involved are still working for CPD.

The city is waiting on the investigation from the FBI related to this case.

Gilmore’s lawyer Michael Carey says his client’s main concern is ensuring this never happens again.

“The money was a secondary, was a tertiary issue. The primary issue, and that Freda consistently brought up, is she wanted no one else to be a victim,” Carey said. “You know, she didn’t want this to happen to anyone else, and I think that happens when we have the right chief of police in, when we have effective change through our policies.”

Cary also says they are very excited about CPD’s new chief, Tyke Hunt, saying he’s hoping good leadership can bring the community closer.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.