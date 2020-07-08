Advertisement

Summer food program provides aid to seniors

Each box comes with five shelf-stable meals.
Each box comes with five shelf-stable meals.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Connie Reddington saw a newspaper announcement that the Buffalo Senior Center offered meals for seniors and their households, and she decided to help neighbors by picking up their boxes.

As part of the West Virginia Strong Summer Food Assistance Program, at least one senior center in each of the state’s 55 counties provides food boxes containing five shelf stable meals.

The program is modeled after school summer feeding programs and it is mostly federally funded. Grandparents taking care of children, even if they do not have custody, can receive multiple boxes, in addition to seniors over 60 and anyone who’s in the car with from from their household.

Robert Roswall, commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Seniors, said any seniors who do not participate in a county’s senior center hot meal program can participate.

Senior centers ask that anyone from their county who would like to participate stay in your car and someone from the center will come with a form to fill out.

Hours and locations vary and can be found on the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Service’s website and Governor Jim Justice’s website.

Putnam County Aging Agency Director Jenni Sutherland said this program is filling in gaps in access for senior citizens.

There are no income guidelines for this program. Senior centers will not ask about income, and Sutherland says they do not look at income. She said this helps many that may not fit into the threshold of senior meal programs.

“A lot of people are suffering from food insecurity right now, be it a change in their income a change in their household members income,” Sutherland said.

Roswall said once you fill out the form the first time, the name will already be in their system and you can just drive up. They will even put the boxes in your car.

“We ordered enough food that we would have 10,000 boxes to start the program,” Roswall said.

Roswall said this program would not normally be available without federal dollars, and it was started in response to COVID-19.

“For senior centers, it is not something we have typically done in the past. Our centers are normally open,” Sutherland said.

The Putnam County location has a goal to serve 100 boxes each week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police use-of-force investigation settled in Charleston

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It stems from the arrest of Freda Gilmore last October after she was being questioned about a possible fight with another woman.

Video

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name from campus building

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name "Jenkins Hall" from the Education Building on Marshall University's campus due to historical concerns about the Confederate general the building was named after.

Video

Cabell County Schools narrowing down reentry plan

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Parents are expected to have options as to how their kids will get their education this fall in Cabell County, West Virginia.

Video

Free cardiac screenings held in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 1 hour ago
Free cardiac screenings were held in honor of Will Washburn, a 14-year-old who collapsed in his driveway and died in Putnam County, West Virginia.

News

Cabell County Schools narrowing down reentry plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Parents are expected to have options as to how their kids get their education this fall in Cabell County.

Latest News

News

Free cardiac screenings held in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Will Washburn suddenly collapsed outside of his home in April, so on Tuesday an event was held to provide cardiac screenings for young athletes.

News

Man arrested on child pornography charges in eastern Ky.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Anthony Lee Niece, 48, faces felony numerous charges, including possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

News

Thunderstorms cause several power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thousands are without power following a thunderstorm Tuesday evening in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

News

Looking at ways to enforce the W.Va. mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that an executive order requires face coverings or masks to be worn in indoor public spaces.