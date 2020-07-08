Summer food program provides aid to seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Connie Reddington saw a newspaper announcement that the Buffalo Senior Center offered meals for seniors and their households, and she decided to help neighbors by picking up their boxes.

Based on the volume of people that we’ve had come participate, we can tell that this service has been vacant and that it is really really need in this area.

As part of the West Virginia Strong Summer Food Assistance Program, at least one senior center in each of the state’s 55 counties provides food boxes containing five shelf stable meals.

The program is modeled after school summer feeding programs and it is mostly federally funded. Grandparents taking care of children, even if they do not have custody, can receive multiple boxes, in addition to seniors over 60 and anyone who’s in the car with from from their household.

Robert Roswall, commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Seniors, said any seniors who do not participate in a county’s senior center hot meal program can participate.

“It’s just name address and date of birth is all we need for you someone will take that as you drive by.

Senior centers ask that anyone from their county who would like to participate stay in your car and someone from the center will come with a form to fill out.

Hours and locations vary and can be found on the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Service’s website and Governor Jim Justice’s website.

Putnam County Aging Agency Director Jenni Sutherland said this program is filling in gaps in access for senior citizens.

There are no income guidelines for this program. Senior centers will not ask about income, and Sutherland says they do not look at income. She said this helps many that may not fit into the threshold of senior meal programs.

“A lot of people are suffering from food insecurity right now, be it a change in their income a change in their household members income,” Sutherland said.

Roswall said once you fill out the form the first time, the name will already be in their system and you can just drive up. They will even put the boxes in your car.

“We ordered enough food that we would have 10,000 boxes to start the program,” Roswall said.

Roswall said this program would not normally be available without federal dollars, and it was started in response to COVID-19.

“For senior centers, it is not something we have typically done in the past. Our centers are normally open,” Sutherland said.

The Putnam County location has a goal to serve 100 boxes each week.

