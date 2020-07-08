Thunderstorms cause several power outages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong storms moved through the Kanahwa Valley Tuesday night.

Hail was reported in the Kanahwa City area of Charleston. Metro 911 reported gusts of wind up to 60 mph that sent tree branches and leaves flying.

The wind and rain also mean some people are without power.

The AEP Outage Map shows more than 9,200 outages in the Kanahwa Valley, and more than 300 in Logan and Mingo counties.

An estimated restoration time isn’t available at this time.

