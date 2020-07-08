Advertisement

Thunderstorms cause several power outages

Thousands are without power after a thunderstorm hit the Kanawha Valley Tuesday evening.
Thousands are without power after a thunderstorm hit the Kanawha Valley Tuesday evening.(WDBJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong storms moved through the Kanahwa Valley Tuesday night.

Hail was reported in the Kanahwa City area of Charleston. Metro 911 reported gusts of wind up to 60 mph that sent tree branches and leaves flying.

The wind and rain also mean some people are without power.

The AEP Outage Map shows more than 9,200 outages in the Kanahwa Valley, and more than 300 in Logan and Mingo counties.

An estimated restoration time isn’t available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

News

Looking at ways to enforce the W.Va. mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that an executive order requires face coverings or masks to be worn in indoor public spaces.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 07-07-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Police in Putnam County, West Virginia, received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Heart screenings for athletes in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Hurricane Police received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

First Look At Four

How to make dog treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jamie Vella teaches us how to make dog treats and where you can buy hers.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7/6/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

How to make dog treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
How to make dog treats