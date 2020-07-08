Advertisement

Volunteer fire department given the go-ahead to resume operations

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department has corrected “multiple issues” that were identified in a June 11 evaluation.(WAGM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire department that has been out of service since early June has been given the green light to resume operations, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday.

It says the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department has corrected “multiple issues” that were identified in a June 11 evaluation.

According to the fire marshal’s office, all of the issues have been fixed except one: the department’s 1990 Freightliner tanker truck remains out of service because of non-working emergency vehicle lighting.

The fire marshal’s office says two of the department’s engine/pumper trucks, a 3,500-gallon tanker and two squad service units “have been cleared of all administrative and training deficiencies.”

The East Bank and Marmet volunteer fire departments have been handling calls for Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department in the interim. However, the Chesapeake VFD has been permitted to respond to emergency calls in its area again.

