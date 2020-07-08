Advertisement

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As students prepare to head back to school in the fall, parents like Chasiti Stacy reminisce on first-day pictures.

“The first day of school this year, Kay was in the seventh and Lanie was in the fourth,” Stacy said.

Those pictures hold a routine they’ve been used to having since kindergarten -- now being changed to comply with COVID-19 health regulations.

"It just seems so surreal what's happening. None of this feels real," Stacy said.

Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

“It’s critical because parents have to have a comfort level with whatever our final plan is,” Alexander said.

The questions pertain to wearing masks in the classroom, transportation, and options for an all in-person, all-virtual, or hybrid weekly schedule.

With a severe asthmatic daughter, Stacy’s family takes masks and sanitization seriously. Although one daughter has graduated, Stacy worries that her other children will bring the virus home if necessary precautions are not taken in the classroom.

With the survey question regarding a mandatory mask requirement, Stacy is in favor of this. She said she believes it will help keep her lungs protected when her other children come home from school.

“The coronavirus could possibly be deadly to her, considering it attacks your respiratory system and we’ve been told several times they would not be able to fight that off,” Stacy said.

As parents wait to find out the results, having their voices heard through this process makes it worth the wait.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thunderstorms cause several power outages

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thousands are without power following a thunderstorm Tuesday evening in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

News

Looking at ways to enforce the W.Va. mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that an executive order requires face coverings or masks to be worn in indoor public spaces.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 07-07-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Police in Putnam County, West Virginia, received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Heart screenings for athletes in honor of Will Washburn

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Police searching for driver taking photos of children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Hurricane Police received reports of a driver in a black Audi taking photos of children in multiple neighborhoods on Monday evening.

First Look At Four

How to make dog treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jamie Vella teaches us how to make dog treats and where you can buy hers.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7/6/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Video

How to make dog treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
How to make dog treats