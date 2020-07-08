Advertisement

Woman shot in the leg and pelvis

Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was dropped off at the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

According to South Charleston Police, the woman was let out at Thomas Memorial Hospital just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said she had been shot in the leg and pelvis.

Officers said the victim told them it happened at a convenience store.

Police told WSAZ the woman was expected to be taken from Thomas Memorial to C.A.M.C.

Her name and condition haven’t been released.

