WSAZ Now Desk | Live with Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Now Desk is live with Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, with a record COVID-19 testing event underway.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Tuesday received confirmation of 19 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest day-to-day increase in the county since the start of the pandemic.

