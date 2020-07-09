Advertisement

Arrest warrant to be issued for driver involved in rollover crash

According to the Milton Police Department, an arrest warrant is being obtained for Lewis Barney Jr, of Newton, West Virginia for DUI.
According to the Milton Police Department, an arrest warrant is being obtained for Lewis Barney Jr, of Newton, West Virginia for DUI.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police say they believe a man who lost control of his vehicle Wednesday while traveling along I-64 was under the influence of drugs.

According to the Milton Police Department, an arrest warrant is being obtained for Lewis Barney Jr, of Newton, West Virginia for DUI.

Wednesday afternoon while in the Westbound lanes near mile marker 26, police say the vehicle driven by Barney drifted left then right before leaving the roadway, striking a tree and rolling multiple times before coming to rest on its top and catching fire.

A trooper with the help of several others who stopped to help pushed the vehicle right side up and put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

Barney was cut out of the vehicle by members of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and was transported to the hospital.

For our previous story on the accident click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 | By the numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Coronavirus statistics for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

Local

Members of the West Virginia National Guard test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.

Local

South Charleston opens cooling center after power outages

Updated: 4 hours ago
A cooling center has been opened in South Charleston after a power outage in the city has left over 1,200 people without power.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,751 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,000 coronavirus cases are currently considered active in the state, officials say.

Latest News

Local

Water main break fills business parking lot in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
A water main break has broken out in the parking lot of a shared business building in Charleston Thursday morning.

Local

National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Kanawha County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Kanawha County in effect from noon Thursday until 8:00 p.m. Heat index values of the upper 90′s to lower 100′s are expected.

News

Man detained following pursuit in Charleston

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man was detained after attempting to flee from police Thursday morning.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Advisory Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.

News

Criminal investigation underway after child death

Updated: 11 hours ago
A criminal investigation is underway after a 5-year old girl died.

Video

Man sentenced to 20 years for wife’s murder

Updated: 16 hours ago
James Kiser, who's from Kenna, West Virginia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife Crystal last year.