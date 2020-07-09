Arrest warrant to be issued for driver involved in rollover crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police say they believe a man who lost control of his vehicle Wednesday while traveling along I-64 was under the influence of drugs.

According to the Milton Police Department, an arrest warrant is being obtained for Lewis Barney Jr, of Newton, West Virginia for DUI.

Wednesday afternoon while in the Westbound lanes near mile marker 26, police say the vehicle driven by Barney drifted left then right before leaving the roadway, striking a tree and rolling multiple times before coming to rest on its top and catching fire.

A trooper with the help of several others who stopped to help pushed the vehicle right side up and put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

Barney was cut out of the vehicle by members of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and was transported to the hospital.

