Advertisement

Athletic workouts suspended two weeks after positive COVID-19 case in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth High School athletic director confirmed someone connected to one of their athletic programs in southeastern Ohio tested positive for COVID-19.
The Portsmouth High School athletic director confirmed someone connected to one of their athletic programs in southeastern Ohio tested positive for COVID-19.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Portsmouth High School athletic director confirmed someone connected to one of their athletic programs tested positive for COVID-19. 

He wouldn't say whether it was a player or coach or from which sport.

On Monday, all Portsmouth sports summer workout programs were suspended for two weeks, including football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and cheerleading. 

Athletic director Joe Albrecht says this move is being made just to be on the safe side.

He says other players and coaches have been tested, and they’ve all come back negative.

Albrecht says he thinks this case of the virus was likely brought back to Scioto County after the person who tested positive had gone out of town.

Before this positive test, they’d been doing temperature checks, cleaning, and only allowing eight people at a time in the weight room to try to keep everyone safe.

The athletic director says hopefully they can control this. He says at this point it still looks like they're going to be able to have their fall sports season.

Portsmouth’s first football game of the year is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 against rival Lucasville Valley. Official high school football practices in Ohio are scheduled to start Aug. 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heatwave steamrolls on

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.

News

Floyd County School of Innovation to launch this fall

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The Floyd County School of Innovation will offer students three programs designed for a hands-on-education.

Video

Floyd County School of Innovation to launch this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Floyd County School of Innovation in eastern Kentucky will offer students three programs designed for a hands-on education.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 07-08-20

Updated: 3 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Latest News

News

COVID-19 sets new trends in real estate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
When it comes to buying a home, realtor Tracy Bunch of Bunch Real Estate Associates says COVID-19 has influenced what people are looking for. Instead of focusing on what the interior of the house offers, Bunch says buyers are looking at what the outside holds.

Video

Guidelines released for return to school in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The West Virginia Department of Education website for school reentry and recovery is now live and features several guidelines about students returning this fall.

Local

Gov. Beshear alludes to future mandatory requirements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky’s governor mentioned Wednesday that he would be announcing some ‘new requirements that are going to be mandatory’ during his press conference Thursday addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,707 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 964 active cases at this time.

News

Thomas Health gives updates during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Phil Surface and Dr. Matt Stover with Thomas Health gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Video

Thomas Health gives updates during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thomas Health gives updates during COVID-19 pandemic