Athletic workouts suspended two weeks after positive COVID-19 case in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Portsmouth High School athletic director confirmed someone connected to one of their athletic programs tested positive for COVID-19.

He wouldn't say whether it was a player or coach or from which sport.

On Monday, all Portsmouth sports summer workout programs were suspended for two weeks, including football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and cheerleading.

Athletic director Joe Albrecht says this move is being made just to be on the safe side.

He says other players and coaches have been tested, and they’ve all come back negative.

Albrecht says he thinks this case of the virus was likely brought back to Scioto County after the person who tested positive had gone out of town.

Before this positive test, they’d been doing temperature checks, cleaning, and only allowing eight people at a time in the weight room to try to keep everyone safe.

The athletic director says hopefully they can control this. He says at this point it still looks like they're going to be able to have their fall sports season.

Portsmouth’s first football game of the year is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 against rival Lucasville Valley. Official high school football practices in Ohio are scheduled to start Aug. 1.

