Buckeyes shut down workouts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ohio State University has put the brakes on voluntary workouts in seven separate sports after receiving results of the modst recent coronavirus test results.

The sports include football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey. men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The University did not provide additional details so as not to divulge medical information and to protect the privacy of student athletes.

