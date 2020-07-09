News
5 weather alerts in effect
COVID-19 | By the numbers
Coronavirus statistics for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio as of July 8.
By
WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
Updated: 56 minutes ago
COVID-19 data for the state of West Virginia as of July 8.
(WSAZ)
COVID-19 data for the state of Ohio as of July 8.
(WSAZ)
COVID-19 data for the state of Kentucky as of July 8.
(WSAZ)
Local
Members of the West Virginia National Guard test positive for COVID-19
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.
Local
South Charleston opens cooling center after power outages
Updated: 2 hours ago
A cooling center has been opened in South Charleston after a power outage in the city has left over 1,200 people without power.
Local
COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,751 cases, 95 deaths
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
1,000 coronavirus cases are currently considered active in the state, officials say.
Local
Water main break fills business parking lot in Charleston
Updated: 3 hours ago
A water main break has broken out in the parking lot of a shared business building in Charleston Thursday morning.
Local
National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Kanawha County
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Kanawha County in effect from noon Thursday until 8:00 p.m. Heat index values of the upper 90′s to lower 100′s are expected.
News
Man detained following pursuit in Charleston
Updated: 4 hours ago
A man was detained after attempting to flee from police Thursday morning.
Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Heat Advisory Today
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Brandon Butcher
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.
News
Criminal investigation underway after child death
Updated: 10 hours ago
A criminal investigation is underway after a 5-year old girl died.
Video
Man sentenced to 20 years for wife’s murder
Updated: 14 hours ago
James Kiser, who's from Kenna, West Virginia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife Crystal last year.
Video
Athletic workouts suspended two weeks after positive COVID-19 case in Portsmouth
Updated: 14 hours ago
On Monday, all Portsmouth sports summer workout programs were suspended for two weeks, including football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and cheerleading.