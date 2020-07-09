Criminal investigation underway after child death

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A criminal investigation is underway after a 5-year old girl died.

New Boston police say they were called by Southern Ohio Medical Center just before 10 Wednesday morning, when the girl had been brought to the emergency room with undisclosed injuries.

The child was airlifted to Columbus Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she died just before 11 Wednesday night.

New Boston Police are not releasing how the child died, or any names at this point.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in the investigation into the child’s death.

