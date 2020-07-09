Driver who hit Seattle protesters charged with 3 felonies

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed three felony charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

One of the protesters was killed.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Dawit Kelete with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on July 22.

Police say Kelete hit two people at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love was hospitalized with multiple fractures.

