Judge’s temporarily block of Kentucky governor’s COVID-19 executive orders does not include mask order

UPDATE

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WSAZ) -A Scott County Circuit Judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Beshear’s executive orders related to COVID-19, however it does not include the mandatory order to wear masks.

It stems from a lawsuit filed by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard and Cider Mill.

Evans Orchard is located in Scott County, Kentucky.

The order stops the statewide enforcement of the Governor’s executive orders with respect to all of Kentucky’s agritourism venues registered with the KDA. There are 548 agritourism sites registered with the KDA.

“Surprisingly, lawyers for the governor admitted in court this week that the administration used the emergency regulatory process to expand telehealth during the pandemic, but they didn’t do that when they closed or began to reopen the economy,” said Commissioner Quarles.

In the temporary restraining order, the judge ordered Gov. Beshear to cease issuing or enforcing executive orders related to COVID-19 unless the orders meet specific criteria for an emergency as outlined by state law.

Gov. Beshear is expected to address this at a news conference Friday, scheduled for 4 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, all Kentuckians must wear a facial covering or mask while in public.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday during his press briefing regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, I’ve signed an executive order that is starting tomorrow at 5 p.m. that is going to mandate that Kentuckians in public and in certain situations must wear a facial covering or mask.

Gov. Beshear says the order is being filed Thursday and will be available for the public to read.

The order will run one month, Gov. Beshear says.

“I want to see how well we can do in 30 days. It will be enforced by local health departments and others and it’s going to be as simple as if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask in your place of business then they cannot be served. It’s that simple.”

When you go into a restaurant or bar or if you are waiting in line outside, Gov. Beshear says a mask is required. The same goes for customers inside the business waiting to eat and after their meal.

The order also requires the public to wear a face covering anytime six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, including while outside.

“It can protect the health and life of yourself and those around you,” said Gov. Beshear. “It can make sure we don’t lose more than we should and it can keep our numbers down.”

So far 22 states have implemented some sort of order mandating face masks, including West Virginia and Ohio.

Tina Cavender already has to wear a mask at her job as a manager at a restaurant in Ashland.

“It’s not the most comfortable thing in the world, but it’s for the greater good in the end, so I suck it up and I do it,” she said.

Tristyn Stacy lives in Burnaugh and has asthma.

“It’s 90-some degrees outside,” Stacy said. “It’s hard to breath with a mask on.”

Stacy works at a Walmart in Boyd County and says she’s had many encounters already with customers not enthusiastic about face coverings.

“They tell me it’s so silly we have to wear a mask, like how are they gonna tell us what we have to do 24/7 and everything, but it’s mostly just people who can’t breath with the mask on, so I totally understand,” she said, “because I have asthma, and it’s hard for me to breath with a mask on for eight hours.”

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 18,245 total cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky with an increase of 333 cases overnight.

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 612 in the commonwealth.

457 patients are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19 complications and 105 are in the ICU, Gov. Beshear says.

461,756 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state and 4,939 have recovered from the virus.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.