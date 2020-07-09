Heatwave steamrolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call it steamy, call it sultry, call it sizzling! Whatever your favorite descriptor the first heat wave of the season is proving its might. Take Portsmouth, Ohio, for example where downtown thermometers saw a spike to 99 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to an upriver thunderstorm near Ironton-Russell. Officially highs crested at 95 Huntington and 92 Charleston (damp ground aided by the downpour from Tuesday evening kept high down a tad) as measured at our two local airports.

Of course there are two reasons why these official numbers are a tad deceiving. First the elevation change from valley floor to airport runway is nearly 300 feet. That difference in height is worth a degree or two on any sunny summer day. Then there is the issue of the urban heat island effect. With cities sprawled amidst concrete buildings, asphalt roads and cars burning gas, I dare anyone to say it is not a few degrees hotter in town than it is out in the rural areas. This has been written in meteorology texts for years. The urban heat island has also been responsible for several of the deadly heat waves across the world, Chicago 1995, France 2003 and more recently the summers of 2014 and 2019.

For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees. It is “stay hydrated” weather with the recommendation from doctors to curtail strenuous outdoor labor/fun in the middle of the day. And take it from construction workers, roofers and landscapers, the proper ratio of water to Gatorade is 2 to 1. The Gatorade necessary to replenish electrolytes.

Cooling thunderheads look to cross the region by Friday night (earlier possible) followed by a “slightly” less hot weekend ahead with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.