Advertisement

Heatwave steamrolls on

July scorching days
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call it steamy, call it sultry, call it sizzling! Whatever your favorite descriptor the first heat wave of the season is proving its might. Take Portsmouth, Ohio, for example where downtown thermometers saw a spike to 99 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to an upriver thunderstorm near Ironton-Russell. Officially highs crested at 95 Huntington and 92 Charleston (damp ground aided by the downpour from Tuesday evening kept high down a tad) as measured at our two local airports.

Of course there are two reasons why these official numbers are a tad deceiving. First the elevation change from valley floor to airport runway is nearly 300 feet. That difference in height is worth a degree or two on any sunny summer day. Then there is the issue of the urban heat island effect. With cities sprawled amidst concrete buildings, asphalt roads and cars burning gas, I dare anyone to say it is not a few degrees hotter in town than it is out in the rural areas. This has been written in meteorology texts for years. The urban heat island has also been responsible for several of the deadly heat waves across the world, Chicago 1995, France 2003 and more recently the summers of 2014 and 2019.

For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees. It is “stay hydrated” weather with the recommendation from doctors to curtail strenuous outdoor labor/fun in the middle of the day. And take it from construction workers, roofers and landscapers, the proper ratio of water to Gatorade is 2 to 1. The Gatorade necessary to replenish electrolytes.

Cooling thunderheads look to cross the region by Friday night (earlier possible) followed by a “slightly” less hot weekend ahead with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the heatwave will steamroll on for the next few days.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | High Heat, Downpour Threats Continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Heat wave conditions arrived mid last week and are still here with room to run!

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat, Humidity Rolls On.

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Monday saw a bit better coverage of scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, some areas still missed out on the rain, and virtually all locations saw afternoon temperatures reach well into the 90s. This trend will continue through Friday, then the weekend presents a better opportunity for showers and storms, along with cooler temperatures.

Latest News

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Stagnant Pattern Gives Us Repeat Runs Of Oppressive Heat And Isolated Storms

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The week ahead will feature continued hot temperatures with higher humidity and a chance for storms each day. However, storms will be of the scattered variety until the weekend, when storm coverage should be greater and temperatures will not be quite as hot.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat stays, storm chances to return

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a scorched Fourth of July, the heat does not back down anytime soon. However, humidity and storm chances will both return in the week ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Lots of “sizzle” for Fourth of July, beyond

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hot temperatures will persist through the Fourth of July weekend and well into next week. The only thing that may hamper the heat some is the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will return to the forecast on Monday.